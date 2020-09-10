By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku accounts for 56.2 percent of all coronavirus infection cases in Azerbaijan, the official website koronavirusinfo has reported.

Infection cases amounted to 15.6 percent in Absheron, 10.3 percent in Aran, 6.4 percent in Ganja-Gazakh, 4.3 percent in Lankaran, 2 percent in Guba-Khachmaz, 1.7 percent in Sheki-Zagatala, 1.6 percent in Mountain Shirvan, and 1 percent in Upper Karabakh.

0.04 percent of infection cases have been detected in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The number of coronavirus infection among those coming from abroad is 0.7 percent.

Additionally, in Baku, the largest infection rate is registered in Binagadi district - 14.3 percent, followed by Khatai - 12.2 percent, Yasamal - 11.8 percent, Sabunchu- 11.7 percent, Nasimi - 9 percent, Narimanov - 8.4 percent, Surakhani - 8 percent, Garadagh - 7.6 percent, Nizami - 7.1 percent, Khazar - 5 percent, Sabail - 4.6 percent and Pirallakhi - 0.3 percent.

As of September 10, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million has registered 37,732 COVID-19 cases and 555 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 35,119 people have recovered from the disease.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz