By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 140 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 6.

Some 137 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 37,329 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 34,705 patients have recovered, 548 people have died. Currently, 2,076 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,612 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 963,104 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

