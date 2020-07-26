By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 417 new COVID-19 cases, 602 patients have recovered and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up to now, 30,050 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 22,684 patients have recovered, and 417 people have died. Currently, 6,949 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,296 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 683,548 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far.