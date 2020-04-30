By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases, 58 patients have recovered, while one patient has died, Trend reports on April 30 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to information, a coronavirus-infected citizen born in 1951 has died. He also suffered from hypertension.

Up to now, 1,804 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,325 of them have recovered, and 24 people have died. Presently, 455 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 17 patients out of these 455 persons is assessed as severe, 24 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 143,079 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz