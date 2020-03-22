By Trend

Twelve more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The patients, who have been placed in special treatment hospitals and are under control, feel normal, their health condition is stable.

Currently, 54 patients with coronavirus in active phase are under the supervision of doctors in special treatment facilities, and appropriate measures for their treatment are underway.

“People who have tested positive for coronavirus infection are those who have arrived in Azerbaijan from abroad, and those who infected each other within the country. In this regard, we again urge our citizens to follow the personal hygiene rules, as well as the requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Citizens are required to act in accordance with self-isolation measures, to leave home only in case of emergency, to minimize contacts with other people, not to visit crowded places and to strictly follow other preventive measures.

