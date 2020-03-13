By Trend

Four Azerbaijani citizens who returned from Iran and Italy were found to be infected with coronavirus, Trend reports on March 13 with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

They are placed in special treatment hospitals, their well-being is normal, and appropriate measures are being taken for their treatment.

The state of an Azerbaijani citizen born in 1938, previously placed in a special treatment hospital, continues to remain heavy. The patient is under strict control, and necessary measures are being taken for his treatment.

Treatment in hospitals of a special regime of other persons who have been infected with coronavirus, is continuing, and their condition is under strict control.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

On March 12, the Operational Headquarters on COVID-19 in Azerbaijan issued a statement which said a 51-year old coronavirus-infected woman, has died in Azerbaijan after returning from Iran, where she underwent medical treatment.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

