Kyrgyz President congratulates Azerbaijni President on Novruz holiday
Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,
On behalf of myself and the people of Kyrgyzstan, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.
Since ancient times, Novruz has symbolized unity, peace, prosperity, and progress.
I am confident that the friendship and brotherly ties between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen for the well-being of our peoples and countries.
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you and your family good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan everlasting peace and progress.
Respectfully,
Sadyr Zhaparov
President of the Kyrgyz Republic
