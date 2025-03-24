Azerbaijan to participate in "Russia–Halal Expo" in Kazan this May
Azerbaijan will participate in the "Russia–Halal Expo" to be held in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, from May 14-16 this year, Azernews reports.
Relevant preparations have already begun at the "Azerbaijan Republic Ministry of Economy’s Construction-Supply Union" LLC (Limited Liability Company) in connection with the event.
The LLC is currently searching for a company to set up the exhibition booth for the event.
The company has projected that the cost of constructing the exhibition booth will be 351,956 manats.
The exhibition will cover a wide range of sectors, including food, non-alcoholic beverages, industrial sectors, as well as education and tourism services.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!