Azerbaijan to participate in "Russia–Halal Expo" in Kazan this May

24 March 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan will participate in the "Russia–Halal Expo" to be held in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, from May 14-16 this year, Azernews reports.

Relevant preparations have already begun at the "Azerbaijan Republic Ministry of Economy’s Construction-Supply Union" LLC (Limited Liability Company) in connection with the event.

The LLC is currently searching for a company to set up the exhibition booth for the event.

The company has projected that the cost of constructing the exhibition booth will be 351,956 manats.

The exhibition will cover a wide range of sectors, including food, non-alcoholic beverages, industrial sectors, as well as education and tourism services.