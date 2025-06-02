Poetry evening takes place in Shirvanshahs' Palace [PHOTOS]

2 June 2025 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A poetry evening titled "My God" has been held at Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex with the participation of well-known poetess Nigar Hasanzade, Azernews reports.

The event provided an opportunity to get acquainted not only with Nigar Hasanzade's already well-known and beloved works but also with her new writings.

The author herself recited her poetry, and almost every poem's title included the address "My God."

Participants noted that this reflected her clear, spiritual connection with the wisdom of the universe, which is somewhat of a secret in itself. However, as the guests of the evening remarked, poetess Nigar Hasanzade's personality is directly linked to her creativity.

It is worth mentioning that Nigar Hasanzade does not often get used to performing in front of her fans and audiences. She admits that reprinting her numerous books is not typical for her.

"There are many meanings in the name of this evening. Like the poet's life, her creativity is closely connected with subtle nuances. Naturally, this arouses interest among readers. This evening is special for me," Nigar Hasanzade stated.

Among the honoured guests of the event were People's Poets Ramiz Rovshan and Sabir Rustamkhanli, People's Writer Afaq Masud, writer Seyran Sakhavat, poets Salam Sərvan, Arif Buzovnali, Mahir Garayev, Khanum Ismayilgizi, and others.

The poetry evening also featured deputies, public figures, cultural and arts professionals, and, of course, participants of the Second Garabagh War-poets involved in the sensational "Word of the Brave" project.

Nigar Hasanzade's poems were also performed by other artists, including Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Gulzar Gurbanova, theater and film actors Kazar Suleymanlı, Oksana Rasulova, Nijat Mammadov, Elshan Asgarov, and Tural Ahmad.

Note that Nigar Hasanzade is the creator of the renowned projects "Word" and "The Word of the Brave".

She is a member of the Azerbaijani Writers' Union and World Poetry Movement, known as the world's largest poetry movement.

Nigar Hasanzade is one of the founders of the global poetic movement POP (Peace of the Planet).