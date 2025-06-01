Azerbaijani dances take center stage in Aberdeen [PHOTOS]

1 June 2025 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

A vibrant cultural event brought the rich traditions of Azerbaijani dance to life in Aberdeen, Scotland, where the BA Cultural Centre hosted a workshop titled “Discover Azerbaijani Dance.”

According to Azernews, the free seminar offered participants an immersive experience into the rhythmic beauty and expressive artistry of Azerbaijan’s national dances. Each dance was accompanied by a presentation of its historical and cultural significance, offering a comprehensive insight into the traditions behind the movements.

Held under the guidance of Billura Bernard and Dr. Helen Lynch from the University of Aberdeen, the event gathered local dance enthusiasts for a dynamic and educational celebration of Azerbaijani heritage. The seminar was part of a broader series of events marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day on May 28.

Attendees learned iconic dances such as Uzun Dara and Yalli, gaining firsthand experience of the country’s ancient dance traditions. The workshop emphasized the collective spirit, expressive hand gestures, and energetic movements that define Azerbaijani dance.

Dr. Helen Lynch, a lecturer in creative writing and early modern literature at the University of Aberdeen, also shared her experience in intercultural collaboration. Renowned for organizing Balkan dance seminars featuring styles from Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, Romania, and Turkiye, Dr. Lynch brought a wealth of cross-cultural knowledge to the event.

Together with Bernard, she conveyed the unique rhythms and stories embedded in Azerbaijani dance, fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding through movement and storytelling.