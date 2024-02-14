Preparations underway for 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue [PHOTOS]

Preparations are underway for the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku on May 1-3.

The first meeting of the forum's Organizing Committee has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Culture Minister Adil Karimli stressed the significance of the forum in general.

He brought to attention that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, founded in 2008 on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and held within the Baku Process, is the only international and global platform in the field of intercultural dialogue.

Launched in 2011, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue was held in the country in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions to hold the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue on May 1-3, 2024.

For this purpose, the head of the Presidential Administration approved the Action Plan for holding the forum's sixth edition.

As part of the Action Plan, government agencies are assigned certain obligations.

The head of the working group of the Organizing Committee, Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov, made a detailed presentation on preparations for the forum.

The 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is dedicated to the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interaction."

The meeting continued with a discussion of the upcoming work of the Organizing Committee.

