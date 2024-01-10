Cultural Heritage of Nation project starts in country [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 January 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has presented the project "Cultural Heritage of the Nation" (Xalqın mədəni sərvəti).

The project is being implemented by the Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of the Culture Ministry and the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall to promote classical examples of Azerbaijan in the regions and convey national and spiritual values and folk music to modern youth. Each month, the project will be dedicated to prominent cultural and artistic figures, Azernews reports.

Students from the Fikrat Amirov and Telman Hajiyev Children's Music Schools and the Children's Art School performed on the first day of the event.

As part of the project, there will be a "Musical Parade" of works by Fikrat Amirov, an outstanding Azerbaijani composer and the founder of the symphonic mugham genre in world music

Fikrat Amirov, the founder of the symphonic mugham genre, brilliantly synthesised folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera Sevil, the composer used a variety of musical forms.

Amirov's symphonic mughams, Shur and Kurd Ovshari, are unprecedented in the history of world music.

He is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies and songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

Fikrat Amirov's heritage, which calls for patriotism, always instills spiritual richness, and glorifies human ideals, is one of the brightest pages in the history of Azerbaijani music.

