Baku Music Academy marks anniversary of outstanding composer [PHOTOS]

Baku Music Academy has marked the 150th anniversary of Sergei Rachmaninoff, one of the greatest pianists and conductors of the 20th century.

The event was organized by the Solo Singing and Opera Singing Department, Azernews reports.

Head of the Solo and Opera Singing Department People's Artist Khuraman Gasimova and the head of the Music Theory Department, Honored Teacher, Professor Konul Nasirova spoke about the life and work of the classic.

Students of People's Artist of the USSR Fidan Gasimova, People's Artists Khuraman Gasimova and Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov performed at the concert-conference.

Young talents performed works by Sergei Rachmaninoff, accompanied by Honored Artists Rena Agayeva and Nigar Malikova, accompanists Ulviya Aliyeva and Maryam Yusifova.

Video materials and recordings of the world famous musician and masters of vocal performing arts Fidan Gasimova and Khuraman Gasimova became the highlight of the event.

Undergraduates from the Faculty of History and Theory highlighted the composer`s work. The students' presentation was prepared with the participation of Associate Professor Elmira Panakhova.

Among the guests of the concert-conference were the Vice-Rectors of the Baku Music Academy, Honored Teacher, Professor Narmina Guliyeva, Honored Artist, Professor Gulnaz Abdullazade, Dean of the Faculty of History and Theory, Honored Teacher, Professor Gulzar Mahmudova and the musical community.

