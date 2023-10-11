Film about Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev to be premiered [PHOTOS]

A film "The Patron" about the life of Azerbaijani philanthropist and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev will be screened next year.

Executive Director of the Baku Media Center Orman Aliyev made this remark at the summit held within the 3rd Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, Azernews reports. The series will consist of eight one-hour episodes.

Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev invested in many important projects such as the first textile factory and fisheries. He sponsored the first Azerbaijan National Theater (1883), the first Muslim School for Girls (1896), the first Technical School (1911) and covered all the expenses for the construction of what would later become the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

He also helped to solve the water crisis in the city by helping to finance the Shollar water pipeline (1916).

In his speech, Orman Aliyev also noted that the shooting of the film "Hadrut, You are Free" has been already completed. The film will be presented to the audience next month.

Note that Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Heydar Aliyev Center, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the State Film Agency and Baku Media Center in connection with the proclamation of Azerbaijan's Shusha city the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

The film festival has been organized since 2021. The festival's first edition took place in Istanbul, Turkiye. The film festival was organized for the second time in the city of Bursa.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival.

The festival's program includes 32 feature, documentary and animated films produced by Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, Gagauzia (Moldova), Tatarstan, Sakha-Yakutia, Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Chuvashia, Karachay-Cherkessia, Tuva and Bashkortostan ( Russian Federation).

