Azerbaijan's National Library opens Uzbek Literature Corner

2 August 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

On August 2, the Uzbek Literature Corner was opened in the National Library of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Days of Uzbek Culture in Baku, Azernews reports.

The culture ministers of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan participated in the event.

First, the guests were introduced to the Uzbek Literature Corner.

At the event, the director of the National Library Professor Karim Tahirov greeted the guests and said that he was happy to see them in the library.

Karim Tahirov spoke about the activities of the National Library of Azerbaijan and the measures implemented within the framework of mutual cooperation with the National Library of Uzbekistan. He informed the delegation about the Uzbek literature available in the library's fund and the permanent corner created in the National Library for Uzbek Literature.

Within the framework of the event, a new edition of Abdulla Gadiri's work Past Days translated into Azerbaijani was presented at the National Library.

It is worth noting that from August 1 to 4, Days of Uzbek Culture are held in Baku. A large concert program with the participation of well-known Uzbek singers, as well as theatrical performances, a book exhibition and other events are planned within the cultural days organized by the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan.

