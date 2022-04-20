By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young talents Zerrin Aliyeva and Orkhan Huseynov will perform at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall within "Youth Support".

Presidential scholarship holders, laureates of republican and international competitions will be accompanied by senior teacher of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Arzu Safarova, laureates of republican and international competitions Fagan Hasanli (piano) and Nigar Mammadova (organist).

Recall that the "Youth Support" project has been held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

Students of the Baku Music Academy, the National Conservatory, the Republic Art Gymnasium, Bulbul Secondary Special Music School and many others are taking part in the concerts held as part of the project.

Over the past years, the "Youth Support" project has joined many festivals and competitions such as New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.

Earlier, young talents, including tar performers Kanan Mammadov, Ilham Sabirzade, Mirnofel Hasanov, Samir Asadli, Yagub Mustafayev, Vasif Huseynaliyev, Samig Asadli, kamancha performers Orkhan Huseynov, Nurgun Hasanova, Erkhan Nabizade, Pusta Mammadova, Shahbaz Abbaszade thrilled the audience with works by the Azerbaijani and Western European composers. The musicians performed with great enthusiasm.

Magnificent kids concert was also held at the State Philharmonic Hall within "Youth Support" project.

The concert brought together pianists Nabi Ughur, Ayan Askarova, Inji Hasanli, Farah Aliyeva, Malik Gadimzade, Aydan Nasirli, Aylin Babazade, Jamilya Aliyeva, Nurjan Jafarova, Aysel Rahimli, Maryam Baratzade, Jamal Aliyev, violinists Humar Novruzlu, Gulsum Jafarova, Elmira Dadashova and Lala Bahramli as well as tar performer Javid Mekhdiyev.

