By Laman ismayilova

An exhibition "Nizami's plots and images" has solemnly opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The exhibition displays over 50 stunning art works inspired by Nizami Ganjavi's legacy. Most of the exhibits are presented to the public for the first time.

The project is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Russian State Museum of Oriental Art to mark the poet's 880th anniversary.

The exhibits present Nizami Ganjavi's illustration tradition. Majestic carpet, canvases and ceramics takes art lovers to a wonderful journey through the poet's literary world.

In her remarks, the artist-designer of the Russian State Museum of Oriental Art Kyuna Kazakova said that the exhibition was shown in Moscow in March. Now the exhibits presented by four Russian museums have been brought to Baku.

The exhibition features collections from the Russian State Museum of Oriental Art, the State Hermitage Museum, the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts as well as the Saratov State Art Museum.

"We’re very pleased that the exhibition is finally taking place in Baku. Our partner, the Heydar Aliyev Center professionally reacted to the idea. I hope that the cultural workers, guests of Baku and all citizens will enjoy the exhibition that will last until September 26," said Kazakova.

Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi bequeathed to future generations a collection of poetic works called "Khamsa". It includes five independent poems - "Treasure of Secrets", "Khosrov and Shirin", "Leyli and Majnun", "Seven Beauties" and "Iskendername".

The exhibits biblically reflect Nizami Ganjavi's illustration tradition.

The exhibition offers visitors a great chance to learn more about Nizami's works, who brought a completely new poetic voice and breath to world literature.

These works of art also reflect the boundless influence of Nizami Ganjavi's work on the fine arts.

The plots found in Nizami Ganjavi's poems have become his calling card.

For instance, famous scene in which Shirin bathes in a spring, or depictions of Bahram Gur's lover carrying an ox to the top of a tower.

The 13th century clay pot is the oldest exhibit presented at the exhibition. The pot is depicted with scenes from the poem "Khosrov and Shirin" on it.

The exposition features works by artists from Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Uzbekistan. The graphic works of artists Ravil Khalilov, Rashid Ismayilov, Sergey Bigos two opposite tendencies specific for the modern perception of Nizami's work.

On the one hand, the choice of traditional themes leads to the appeal to well-known iconography. At the same time there is an attempt to expand the range of the described plot.

Accordingly, new compositional images appear. In this regard, Nikolai Roerich's work on canvas "Alexander and the Dervish" is of special interest.

Art lovers have a chance to enjoy the exhibition until September 26.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz