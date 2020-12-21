By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's ancient art of gurama will be revived at the initiative of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the State Employment Service.

Seven women from the Gala village will be involved in the project aimed at promoting gurama art and providing employment to women living in the Khazar region, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The project participants will undergo special training organized by the Icherisheher Museum Center under the leadership of Sevil Mammadova.

As part of the project, master classes will be organized in the Gala Reserve, not only for local residents, but also for tourists. In the future, it is planned to sell the received products under its own trademark.

Gurama is a kind of handicraft, where a single piece is sewn from pieces of fabric according to the principle of a mosaic.

Since ancient times it has been very popular in Azerbaijan. It was very common until the beginning of the twentieth century.

Now simple and uncomplicated geometric patterns are replaced by more and more complex combinations of colors and shapes. Gurama art served a wide variety of purposes.

The Ethnographic Fund of the Azerbaijan History Museum keeps more than 100 examples of gurama art dating back to the 19th - early 20th centuries.

