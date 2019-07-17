By Laman Ismayilova

After a very successful festival circuit, Azerbaijani movie continue to draw the attention of international film-lovers.

The "Human" film, screened recently in Croatia, won the second place at the 27th Minute Film Festival.

The director and cameraman of the film is Ruslan Aghazade, member of the Young Cinematographers Club. The film produced by Chingiz Gulamaliyev has garnered a lot of industry attention.

One-Minute Film Festival, organized with the support of the Croatian Film Association, has been held for more than 20 years. It screens one-minute films from around the world.

More than 50 films were screened at this year's festival. The Croatian Minute Film Festival presents Grand Prix.

Moreover, three best entries in the official programme are also awarded by the international jury of film/video experts with valuable prizes as well as medals and diplomas.

Special award is given to the filmmaker with the largest number of submitted films.

