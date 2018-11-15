By Laman Ismayilova

About two years ago, Baku Academy of Music presented a project called "Musical Pause".

The author of the project is the artistic director and chief conductor of Baku Military Orchestra, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Fuad Ibrahimov.

Within the framework of the project, the orchestra performs at various venues of the city.

Marvelous concerts have already been held at some universities and streets in Baku.

Most importantly, people do not need to buy tickets to listen to this music.

Anyone can visit the concert, its announcement is spread on social networks.

Every day there is a huge number of new songs of different musical genres, and some do not even think about academic music, which is so beautiful and useful. So, the project aims to fill this gap, and make music accessible to everyone.

A concert at National Art Museum aroused great interest among music lovers.

The event was attended by famous cultural figures, including People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, rector of Baku Academy of Music Farhad Badalbeyli, Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mamedaliyeva and others.

The quality of musical performance is important as well. Thus, the orchestra includes young talented musicians, as well as such well-known virtuosos like the honored artist, violinist Rovshan Amrakhov.

The concert program was perfectly selected. There were works by composers whose names are widely known, but which, unfortunately, are very rarely listened to.

For example, Uzeyir Mammadov brilliantly performed on harpsichord. Aria, performed at the concert was rarely included in the repertoire of concerts. Talented musicians delighted the audience.

The response to the endless applause was the encore Dance from the ballet "Path of Thunder" by Gara Garayev.

The music of the Azerbaijani composer, beloved by many, also caused delight and joy among those who have long wanted to hear it in live performance.

---

