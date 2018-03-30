By Laman Ismayilova

Love for the native land is pure and unselfish, and it can be transmitted through music. After all, music is a beautiful and truly boundless area of human culture. The treasures of music, accumulated over the centuries by many generations, are extremely diverse. It is difficult to find a person who could live without music.

The power of music can capture the soul, unite the aspirations and thoughts of people.

A concert of mugham singer Eldaniz Mammadov was held in the International Mugham Center, Trend Life reported.

The event was organized as part of new project "My native land-Azerbaijan"

Accompanied by the instrumental ensemble "Buta" under the guidance of the tar player Rovshan Gurbanov, the songs "Zabul", "Zəminxarə", "Qarabağ şikəstəsi", "Sarı gəlin" and other folk songs sounded at the concert.

International Mugham Center implements various projects directed to the propaganda of national and world music: "Aşıq musiqisi axşamları" (Evenings of ashug music), "Sirlər xəzinəsi" (Treasury of Secrets), "Unudulmayanlar" (Unforgettable), "Etnik musiqi inciləri" (Pearls of ethnic music, "Muğam axşamları" (Evenings of mugham music), "Muğamat var olan yerdə" (Where mugham lives), "Yeni nəsil dəvət edir" (New generation invites), etc.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz