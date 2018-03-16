By Laman Ismayilova

Works of the Hungarian poet Sandor Petofi were presented in the lobby of Baku metro station "Memar Ajami" (purple branch) on March 15.

The event is organized by the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan and Baku Metro, Report.az informs.

The exhibition aims to present Hungarian history and the decisive stage in the life of the poet to the passengers.

The State Secretary for Security Policy and International Cooperation Istvan Mikola, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi and employees of Baku Metro.

Addressing the event, Head of the Department of Human Resources and the Department of Services at Baku Metro Tarlan Dadashov stressed the high level of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary. He noted the successful development of cultural relations between two countries.

Then the participants got acquainted with the exhibited works. The attendees also provided extensive information on the activities of the Baku Metro. The exhibition will last three days.

In addition, for two weeks in three 3 trains running along the green and purple branches, two samples from the poetry of Sandor Petofi will be presented to the passengers.

Sandor Petofi was one of the key figures of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848. He is also considered Hungary's national poet. He is the author of the Nemzeti dal (National Song), which is said to have inspired the revolution in the Kingdom of Hungary that grew into a war for independence from the Austrian Empire.

The poet died in the Battle of Segesvár, one of the last battles of the war.

