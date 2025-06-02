Azerbaijan establishes technical committee for furniture industry standards
A new Technical Committee (AZSTAND/TK 14) on the standardization of furniture industry products has been established under the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND), which operates under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing AZSTAND.
According to the data, the main goal of the committee is to align furniture industry products and production processes with national and international standards. It also aims to enhance the regulatory and legal framework to improve product quality, safety, and competitiveness.
AZSTAND/TK 14 includes representatives from relevant state bodies, as well as the Azerbaijan Furniture Manufacturers Association.
Notably, the committee was established by a decision of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute to implement measures outlined in the “State Program for 2023–2025 on the Adaptation of the National Standardization System to International Requirements,” approved by Presidential Decree No. 3721 dated January 23, 2023.
