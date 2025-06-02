Baku Energy Week 2025 kicks off, celebrating 30 years as region’s leading energy platform

2 June 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Today marks the launch of Baku Energy Week 2025, the region’s premier industrial event that annually brings together global energy leaders. Now in its 30th year, the event has grown into a trusted regional and international energy platform and has become a key fixture on the global energy calendar, Azernews reports.

According to the information, Baku Energy Week unites three prestigious events under one umbrella:

- The 30th Anniversary Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition,

- The 13th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power),

- And the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum.

While the Caspian Oil and Gas and Caspian Power exhibitions are held at the Baku Expo Center, the Baku Energy Forum takes place at the eco-designed Baku Congress Center.

As part of the exhibitions, traditional B2B (Business-to-Business) and B2G (Business-to-Government) meetings will be held, offering local and international companies the chance to discuss cooperation and explore future partnerships face-to-face. These meetings also provide private sector representatives the opportunity to engage directly with government officials.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the event to strengthen long-term collaboration.

The event will also feature multiple sessions and panel discussions on key industry topics, including: Sustainability in the Energy Sector; The Role of Nuclear Power as an Alternative Energy in Reducing Carbon Emissions;Best HR Practices for Attracting and Developing Young Talent; Innovation in Energy: The Role of Education in Shaping the Future of the Industry;The Voice of Energy – a special media-focused session.

“The Voice of Energy” will bring together veteran journalists, media professionals, and event organizers to reflect on the role of the media in promoting the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition over the years. Journalists who have made notable contributions will be recognized with certificates of appreciation.

A heartwarming highlight of Baku Energy Week is an art exhibition featuring works created by children from the inclusive “Umid Var” (There is Hope) community. These artworks will be displayed during the evening gala and auctioned off during the event.

Baku Energy Week 2025 continues its legacy of fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainability in the energy sector, reinforcing Baku’s role as a key hub for global energy dialogue.