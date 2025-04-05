Azernews.Az

Saturday April 5 2025

Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grows

5 April 2025 15:30 (UTC+04:00)
Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grows

During the reporting period, 23 billion 834.7 million manats of total deposits (a 2.5% increase over the year) were short-term, and 16 billion 585.7 million manats (a 19.3% increase) were long-term.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more