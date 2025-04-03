Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's credit investments in construction sector reach 1.1 billion manat

3 April 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's credit investments in construction sector reach 1.1 billion manat
As of March 1, 2025, the volume of credit investments by banks in Azerbaijan's construction and building sector totaled 1.1 billion manat, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

