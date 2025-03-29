Azernews.Az

Saturday March 29 2025

29 March 2025 22:20 (UTC+04:00)
Chinese automotive brand JMC enters Kenyan market

Chinese automotive brand Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) has entered the Kenyan market and will be distributed by motor dealer Caetano Kenya, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

