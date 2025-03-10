IOTA forum explores future of tax communication in digital era with Azerbaijan's STS

10 March 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA) recently held a digital forum on “The Future of Tax Communication: Opportunities and Challenges in the Context of Digital Transformation,” which was attended by around 150 participants from 36 IOTA member tax administrations, Azernews reports.

During the event, experts discussed the application of digital tools, artificial intelligence, and advanced public relations mechanisms in tax communication. Representatives from Azerbaijan, Italy, Finland, France, Norway, and the United Kingdom shared their experiences.

The first day focused on initiatives, campaigns, and AI applications in digital communication. Ulker Nabiyeva from the Media and Communication Department of Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service presented on “Organizing communication within the framework of digital transformation,” highlighting Azerbaijan’s experience with digital communication tools and AI in the field.

The second day of the forum centered on the use of AI and digital tools in tax communication, featuring presentations on France’s digital communication efforts and the United Kingdom’s use of modern tools in a digitalized environment. The event also included Q&A sessions and group discussions on digital communication practices.