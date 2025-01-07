Central Bank of Azerbaijan announces new key appointments
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (AMB) has announced new appointments to its leadership team, Azernews reports.
According to a statement from the AMB, Ülvin Əliyev has been appointed as the Advisor to the Chairman, while Fuad İsayev has been named the Director of the Central Bank. The decision was signed on January 6th.
Ülvin Əliyev will assume his new role after serving as the Director of the Chairman's Office Department at the Central Bank. Fuad İsayev, who previously worked as the Director of the Department for Supervision of Credit Organizations, will also take on his new responsibilities.
With these appointments, the number of advisors to the Chairman has increased to four, and the number of directors has reached six. The Central Bank continues to strengthen its leadership team to better address the economic challenges and opportunities ahead.
