4SIM enables Azerbaijani universities’ access to WEF "Strategic Intelligence" platform

The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) has taken a significant step in supporting Azerbaijani universities' access to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) "Strategic Intelligence" platform, Azernews reports.

During an information session, representatives from Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, and French-Azerbaijani University explored the platform’s potential.

The "Strategic Intelligence" platform, which boasts over one million registered users and includes contributions from more than 400 academic institutions like Harvard, Yale, and Oxford, provides an AI-driven framework for understanding global challenges and trends. It features interactive transformation maps covering over 300 topics, ranging from the economy to energy, helping users visualize and explore complex global issues.

The session, organized by 4SIM, also discussed possibilities for Azerbaijani universities to contribute content to the platform. Through 4SIM’s support, these institutions could integrate their research and publications, potentially collaborating with global companies and institutions. This initiative could foster new opportunities for international academic cooperation and research exposure for Azerbaijan's educational institutions.