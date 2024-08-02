Slovenia secures new gas supply deal with Azerbaijan, Slovenia's Minister says

2 August 2024 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"Azerbaijan has presented Slovenia with a new opportunity to diversify its gas sources."

Azernews reports that Bojan Kumer, Slovenia's Minister of the Environment, Climate, and Energy said this while commenting on the contract signed with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) on the supply of Azerbaijani gas in Ljubljana.

Kumer praised the recent gas agreement with Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR), calling it a vital move toward diversifying Slovenia’s energy portfolio.

In Ljubljana, Kumer expressed optimism that this agreement will lead to successful long-term cooperation between the two companies and countries. He highlighted that this deal ensures a reliable supply of natural gas for Slovenia through the winter.

Kumer also shared that during his visit to Baku on July 17, 2024, he and Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov agreed to explore potential collaborations in areas such as hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

SOCAR began gas deliveries to Slovenia on August 1, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed on July 17 between SOCAR and Geoplin, Slovenia's leading natural gas company, to enhance their gas supply partnership.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz