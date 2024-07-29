Azernews.Az

Monday July 29 2024

Kazakhstan intends to increase wheat sales to Azerbaijan

29 July 2024 16:57 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan intends to increase wheat sales to Azerbaijan
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Kazakhstan intends to be competitive again in the Azerbaijani market and to supply more than 1 million tons of grain.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more