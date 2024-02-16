Azernews.Az

Friday February 16 2024

Launch of 24 agro-parks in 22 regions of Azerbaijan is underway

16 February 2024 16:35 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Seymur Adıgözalov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023 that work is currently underway to create 24 agricultural parks on an area of 66 thousand hectares in 22 regions of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

