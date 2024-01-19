Programs implemented by World Bank in Azerbaijan discussed [PHOTOS]

19 January 2024 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

At the meeting with the World Bank's Regional Director for Sustainable Development at the Ministry of Economy, the Road Map developed to expand cooperation with the Bank was discussed.

Azernews reports about this with reference to the ministry.

According to information, First Deputy Minister Elnur Aliyev met with Sameh Naquib Vahba, Regional Director for Sustainable Development of Europe and the Central Asia region of the World Bank. At the meeting, the Road Map prepared for expanding cooperation with the World Bank was presented. Green and sustainable cities, digitization, development of the shipbuilding industry, increasing use of renewable energy sources, employment support, and other projects were reported.

Sameh Naquib Vahba expressed satisfaction with the World Bank's cooperation with Azerbaijan. He pointed out that the Road Map developed to expand cooperation will strengthen the partnership. The regional director congratulated Azerbaijan as the host of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). He said that the organisation is ready to support Azerbaijan regarding COP29.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on various directions of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, and the programs and future projects implemented by the institution in Azerbaijan, especially in the fields of urban, water, and agriculture, were discussed.

