Central Bank of Azerbaijan exempted from customs charges

27 December 2023 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "Amounts of Customs Collections" approved by its decision dated April 26, 2016, Azernews reports.

In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decision.

According to the decision, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan was exempted from customs fees for customs clearance in cases of import of goods and equipment related to the fulfilment of its duties stipulated by the legislation.

