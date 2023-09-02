Azerbaijan discusses with China prospects for co-op in energy field [PHOTOS]

2 September 2023 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and China have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of energy, Azernews reports.

The Minister of Economу of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov and the Chairman of China Energy International Group Co., Ltd. With Liu Zexiang, during a meeting discussed projects implemented in the energy sector of Azerbaijan, prospects for cooperation with the company, as well as the potential of our country's "green" energy and projects implemented in the liberated territories.

Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening of the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing among other events is scheduled.

In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising infrastructure development projects.

On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with China.

