Azerbaijan's sugar export increase

20 August 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

In January-July of 2023, Azerbaijan exported 20.7 thousand tons of sugar worth 15.2 million US dollars, Azernews reports, the State Customs Committee.

The State Customs Committee states that this is 46.6 percent or 4.84 million dollars more in terms of value and 30.5 percent or 4.86 thousand tons in terms of volume compared to the indicators of the corresponding period of 2022.

It should be noted that in the first 7 months of 2023, the specific weight of sugar in the total export was equal to 0.07 percent, and its weight in the export of non-oil products was equal to 0.76 percent.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz