Conference dedicated to Jewish community of Azerbaijan held in Berlin

21 June 2023 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

On June 20, with the joint organization of the embassies of Azerbaijan and Israel in Germany, the Pestalozzi synagogue in Berlin hosted an event called "Jewish Life in Azerbaijan", as well as an exhibition of the same name and a presentation of the photo book "Jewish Heritage in Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

As reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany, the official partners of the event were influential Jewish organizations in Germany and Europe - the Central Council of Jews in Germany, the Jewish community of Berlin and the Conference of European Rabbis.

The event was attended by members of the Bundestag, high-ranking representatives of German government institutions, ambassadors, media representatives, scientists and cultural figures, as well as members of the Azerbaijani, Jewish, Turkish and other communities living in Germany.

During his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Agayev spoke about the Jews living in our country, their history, the environment of multiculturalism and inter-religious harmony in Azerbaijan, friendly relations and strategic partnership with Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prozor in his speech touched upon high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Israel and stressed that the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel raised these relations to a new level. The diplomat noted that the Jewish community of Azerbaijan is an example of the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Jews.

---

