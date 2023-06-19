Project bringing together social entrepreneurs and CSOs in 15 cities of Azerbaijan presented at Ideation bootcamp

19 June 2023 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Helping to vaccinate stray dogs and cats, providing all sorts of services for children and people with disabilities, and empowering gender-based violence survivors are among the social objectives that social entrepreneurs and CSOs in Azerbaijan aim to achieve within an EU-funded project, Azernews reports.

These projects were presented at the Ideation bootcamp, which brought together social entrepreneurs and CSOs from 15 cities in Azerbaijan last week. Building on the knowledge and skills gained at the bootcamp, they refined their social business proposals and applied for the next phase of the social entrepreneurship programme – incubation and acceleration.

The initiatives will receive financial support within the ‘Developing innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan’ project, funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz