Daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 500 thousand barrels in May

13 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On May 2023, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 612 thousand barrels, including 500 thousand barrels of crude oil and 112 thousand barrels of condensate, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

It should be noted that within OPEC plus cooperation, Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33 thousand barrels per day, and the quota for daily crude oil production is 684 thousand barrels until the end of 2023.

