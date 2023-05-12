SOCAR unveils volume of investments in Türkiye

12 May 2023 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

The total investment of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Türkiye is $18 billion.

According to Azernews, head of the refining and petrochemical department of SOCAR Türkiye and CEO of Petkim Petrokimya Holding, Anar Mammadov said, that 10 billion US dollars of these investments fell on the Aliagha region of the city of Izmir.

Anar Mammadov noted that today SOCAR Türkiye's share in the petrochemical market is 12%: "The company is able to satisfy 25% of the country's demand for oil products."

He noted that SOCAR Türkiye provides 20-25% of Türkiye's demand for diesel fuel.

---

