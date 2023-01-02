Azerbaijan's top private non-oil exporters for 11M2022 are revealed

2 January 2023 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

From January to November 2022, Azerbaijan's MKT Production Commercial LLC became the leading exporter of non-oil products among local private firms, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan.

In the reported period, the company's exports totaled $105.1 million (a 7.48 percent decrease, or $8.5 million, from the first eleven months of 2021).

Total non-oil exports of 10 private enterprises reached $502.2 million during this time, up $158.6 million (46.16 percent) over the same period in 2021 ($228.9 million).

Ranking of Azerbaijan's private companies included in the TOP 10 non-oil exporters from January through November 2022:

Enterprise Export value from January through November 2022 Export value from January through November 2021 MKT Production Commercial LLC $105.1 million $113.6 million Azerbaijan International Mining Company LLC $91.7 million $96.7 million Rose Services LLC $47.9 million - Almeyve LLC $45.9 million $16.6 million 'Elvin Shirinov' (individual entrepreneur) $41.5 million - Baku Steel Company LLC $40.6 million $43.5 million Mors Trading LLC $35.1 million - P-Agro LLC $34.2 million $36.2 million Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union LLC $30.8 million $27.7 million STP Aluminium LLC $29.4 million $9.3 million

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz