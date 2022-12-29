Teachers had a fundamental programming training with support of Azercell

29 December 2022 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Extension courses organized for Informatics teachers aligned with Olympiad program completed

Preparatory training courses in Informatics for teachers organized by "Azercell Teleсom" LLC in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education for preparation to the olympiads were concluded. The teachers of the general education institutions participating in the project had the opportunity to master the Olympiad program and improve their competence in this direction. Thus, fundamental programming topics were explained to the teachers during 12 hours in 6 weeks and about 150 algorithmic problems were solved. The participants were selected based on exam. Attendees covered the general educational institutions of the capital and the regions. At the end of the training, the participants were involved in the final exams held at the Modern Education Complex named after Heydar Aliyev.

It should be noted that the demand for these extension courses emerged as a result of the increasing success of Azerbaijani schoolchildren in Informatics. Azercell has been supporting the preparation process of schoolchildren for international competitions in Informatics in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan since 2017. Over this period, young talents representing our country have achieved significant results.

