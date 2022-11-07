Azernews.Az

Monday November 7 2022

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

7 November 2022 16:17 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $98.35 per barrel, up by $2.17 (2.25 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $100.87 per barrel, while the minimum price was $95.5.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $96.2 per barrel this week, growing by $2.24 (2.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $98.81 per barrel, while the minimum price was $93.34 .

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $68.83 per barrel this week, which was $1.31 (1.94 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.8 per barrel, while the minimum price – $67.35.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $95.86 per barrel this week, thus rising by $2.88 (2.88 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $98.73 per barrel, while the minimum price – $92.85 .

Oil grade/date

October 31, 2022

November 1, 2022

November 2, 2022

November 3, 2022

November 4, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$95.50

$97.57

$99.54

$98.26

$100.87

$98.35

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$93.34

$95.49

$97.45

$96.21

$98.81

$96.26

Urals (EX NOVO)

$67.35

$67.92

$69.9

$68.17

$70.8

$68.83

Brent Dated

$92.85

$94.93

$97

$95.81

$98.73

$95.86

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 7)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more