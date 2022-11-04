Azerbaijan can prolong VAT exemption for import, sale of hybrid vehicles
By Trend
The VAT exemption for imports of hybrid vehicles in Azerbaijan can be prolonged for another year, Trend reports on November 4 via the country’s draft state and consolidated budget for 2023.
The document envisages a one-year extension of the exemption on the import and sale of hybrid vehicles with a production date of no more than three years and an engine capacity of no more than 2,500 cubic centimeters from VAT.
---
