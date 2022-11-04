Azerbaijan can prolong VAT exemption for import, sale of hybrid vehicles

4 November 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The VAT exemption for imports of hybrid vehicles in Azerbaijan can be prolonged for another year, Trend reports on November 4 via the country’s draft state and consolidated budget for 2023.

The document envisages a one-year extension of the exemption on the import and sale of hybrid vehicles with a production date of no more than three years and an engine capacity of no more than 2,500 cubic centimeters from VAT.

