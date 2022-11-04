Azernews.Az

Friday November 4 2022

Azerbaijan can prolong VAT exemption for import, sale of hybrid vehicles

4 November 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan can prolong VAT exemption for import, sale of hybrid vehicles

By Trend

The VAT exemption for imports of hybrid vehicles in Azerbaijan can be prolonged for another year, Trend reports on November 4 via the country’s draft state and consolidated budget for 2023.

The document envisages a one-year extension of the exemption on the import and sale of hybrid vehicles with a production date of no more than three years and an engine capacity of no more than 2,500 cubic centimeters from VAT.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more