29 October 2022 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Personnel appointments have been made in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports citing the bank.

Following the changes, Elchin Alizada has been appointed to the post of director of the Internal Audit Department, while Elnur Mammadov has been appointed to the post of head of the Operational Risks Division.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz