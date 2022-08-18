Next achievement at International Olympiad in Informatics! [PHOTO]

18 August 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Teenage student trained with Azercell’s support wins another bronze

Azerbaijan's national team on informatics consisting of schoolchildren took part in the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2022) held in the Special Region of Jogyakarta, Indonesia. Said Nasibov, a student of the 11th grade of the Modern Education Complex named after Heydar Aliyev, won a bronze medal in the Olympiad joined by more than 349 students from 88 countries.

It should be noted that since 2017, the preparation process of our schoolchildren for the international olympiads in informatics has been carried out within the framework of Azercell's partnership with the Ministry of Education and the National Informatics Olympiad team. Talented students from all over the country are involved in the preparatory process, where leading specialists in the subject of informatics provide training to children, share necessary knowledge.

As a result of the preparation of the national teams for the international Olympiads in Informatics with the support of Azercell, our schoolchildren successfully performed in various scale Olympiads and competitions and won a total of 35 medals, including 1 gold, 10 silver, and 24 bronze.

Social projects carried out in the direction of promoting ICT education and technological literacy among young people continue under the joint cooperation of "Azercell Telekom" LLC and the Ministry of Education.

