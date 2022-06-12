Netherlands keen to share offshore wind dev't experience with Azerbaijan

12 June 2022 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

The Netherlands are ready to share its experience in offshore wind development with Azerbaijan, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Pauline Eizema told Trend.

"At the moment, the Netherlands offers the expertise in this field. We have developed some offshore projects and now we are keen to share our knowledge with Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

According to Eizema, the World Bank (WB) is organizing a study tour in September 2022, in which the Netherlands will participate as well. The study tour is going to the Netherlands, Germany, and other countries, she noted.

"I look forward to welcome Azerbaijani delegation to participate in this study tour. Moreover, the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC 2022) to be held in Amsterdam in November is also a good opportunity for Azerbaijan to get master classes in this sphere. We will talk with the Azerbaijani government and suggest sending their delegation there as well," Eizema added.

As the ambassador said, the Offshore Wind Roadmap for Azerbaijan, developed jointly by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the WB, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), promises a very successful cooperation.

