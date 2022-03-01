Our schoolchildren continue to make new achievements in the international arena. This time, Azerbaijani schoolchildren demonstrated great performance at the XVIII International Zhautykov Olympiad held in Kazakhstan.

Our team of 35 schoolchildren won 15 medals in the prestigious science competition, 4 of which were awarded to young talents representing Azerbaijan in Informatics. Thus, Said Nasibov, 11th-grade student of the Modern Education Complex named after Heydar Aliyev, won silver, while Fidan Huseynova, 10th-grade student of Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics lyceum under the Ministry of Education in Ganja, Fuad Garayev, 11th-grade student of Baku Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics Lyceum under the Ministry of Education, and Khizri Sakhrayev, 10th-grade student of Gazbina village secondary school in Balakan, won bronze medals. It should be noted that our students have been preparing for the Olympiads in Informatics with the support of Azercell in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the National Olympic Team in Informatics since 2017.

Committed to the strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives", “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been attaching great importance to the development of education and awareness in the country, including the training of specialists in the field of information and communication technologies. As a result of the preparation of national teams for international Olympiads in computer science, our young compatriots have successfully performed in Olympiads and competitions of various scales, winning a total of 34 medals, including 1 gold, 10 silver and 23 bronze.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz