Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 20.7 percent in January-November 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, industrial products worth AZN 47.9 billion ($28.1bn) were produced, which is 5.5 percent more compared to the same months of last year.

Some 63.8 percent of the industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 30.6 percent in the manufacturing sector, 4.8 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.8 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector remained unchanged, while commercial gas production increased by 23 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 7.2 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment, and disposal increased by 14.9 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 93.2 percent, construction materials by 83.7 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 64.3 percent, tobacco products by 53.4 percent, textile production by 30.5 percent, leather and leather products by 31.4 percent, paper and cardboard by 28.4 percent, rubber and plastic products by 20.3 percent, and computers, electronic and optical products increased by 11.9 percent.

In the meantime, production in the wood processing industry decreased by 18.9 percent, machinery and equipment by 11.1 percent, printing products by 44.1 percent, and electrical equipment by 19.1 percent.

